High school schedule for Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

123021-pac-spt-eht

On December 29 2021, in Wildwood, Egg Harbor Township High School girls basketball plays against Freire Charter from Pennsylvania in the Al Melini Memorial Showcase. EHTHS #43 Eva Derbyshire.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center

Kaitlin Anzelone Memorial Championship Game

4:45 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood

Score at the Shore at Southern Reg. H.S.

11:45 a.m.

Southern Regional vs. Lenape

1 p.m.

Mainland Regional vs. Jackson Memorial

Other games

12:15 p.m.

Atlantic City at Paul VI

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center

Chickie Ludman Memorial Consolation Game

9:15 a.m.

Freire Charter (Pa.) vs. Lower Cape May

Dave Lewis Memorial Bracket

1:45 p.m.

Conrad School of Science (Del.) vs. Oakcrest

Delsea Regional Tournament at Delsea Reg. H.S.

10 a.m.

Vineland vs. Clayton

7 p.m.

Millville vs. Williamstown

Score at the Shore at Southern Reg. H.S.

1:30 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Mainland

3:15 p.m.

Southern vs. Howell

5 p.m.

Lenape vs. Holy Spirit

WRESTLING

10 a.m.

Art Marinelli Wrestling Tournament at Egg Harbor Township

Walter Wood Tournament at Middletown South H.S.

10:30 a.m.

Wolverine Holiday Duels at Woodstown H.S.

ICE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

Winding River Holiday Tournament at Winding River Ice Rink

BOYS SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.

Lacey vs. Toms River South at Ocean County YMCA

GIRLS SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.

Lacey vs. Toms River South at Ocean County YMCA

Tags

