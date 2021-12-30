High school schedule for Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center
Kaitlin Anzelone Memorial Championship Game
4:45 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood
Score at the Shore at Southern Reg. H.S.
11:45 a.m.
Southern Regional vs. Lenape
1 p.m.
Mainland Regional vs. Jackson Memorial
Other games
12:15 p.m.
Atlantic City at Paul VI
BOYS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center
Chickie Ludman Memorial Consolation Game
9:15 a.m.
Freire Charter (Pa.) vs. Lower Cape May
Dave Lewis Memorial Bracket
1:45 p.m.
Conrad School of Science (Del.) vs. Oakcrest
Delsea Regional Tournament at Delsea Reg. H.S.
10 a.m.
Vineland vs. Clayton
7 p.m.
Millville vs. Williamstown
Score at the Shore at Southern Reg. H.S.
1:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Mainland
3:15 p.m.
Southern vs. Howell
5 p.m.
Lenape vs. Holy Spirit
WRESTLING
10 a.m.
Art Marinelli Wrestling Tournament at Egg Harbor Township
Walter Wood Tournament at Middletown South H.S.
10:30 a.m.
