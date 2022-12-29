 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THURSDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

Southern Regional's Justin Silva drives to the basket as Holy Spirit's Sean Burns defends during a Score at the Shore game Tuesday in Stafford Township.

 Larry Murphy, Provided

BOYS WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Art Marinelli Tournament at Egg Harbor Twp.

Rumble in the Pines at Lakewood

Walter Woods Tournament at Middletown South

GIRLS WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Mustang Classic at Brick Memorial

Holiday Tournament at Clayton H.S.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk. Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center

Showcase Game

9:30 a.m.

Oakcrest vs. Cape May Tech

Jay Craven Memorial Showcase

11 a.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Cheltenham (PA)

Al “The General” Melini Showcase

12:30 pm.

Saint Dominic Academy vs. Our Lady of Mercy

Showcase Game

2 p.m.

Penns Grove vs. Absegami

Tony Calogero Memorial Showcase

3:45 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Marple-Newtown (PA)

Andrew Alameno Memorial Showcase

6:45 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Timber Creek

Score at the Shore Tournament at Southern Reg.

Seventh-place game

10 a.m.

Southern vs. Neptune

Fifth-place game

11:45 a.m.

Jackson vs. Middle Twp.

Championship game

3:15 p.m.

Mainland vs. Shawnee

Clearview Reg. Christmas Tournament

9 a.m.

Hammonton vs. Moorestown

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention CEnter

Bernie McCracken Memorial Consolation Game

11:30 a.m.

TBD

Bernie McCracken Memorial Championship Game

7:30 p.m.

TBD

Haddons Showcase at Haddonfield H.S.

1 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Haddonfield

Other games

9:30 a.m.

Vineland at Delsea

ICE HOCKEY

8 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Gloucester Catholic at Hollydell Ice Arena

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

9 a.m.

Santa Sprints Meet at Ocean County YMCA

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Barnegat at St. Francis Aquatic Center

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

Marine Corp. Classic at New York Armory

