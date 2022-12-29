High school schedule for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

THURSDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
BOYS WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Art Marinelli Tournament at Egg Harbor Twp.
Rumble in the Pines at Lakewood
Walter Woods Tournament at Middletown South
GIRLS WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Mustang Classic at Brick Memorial
Holiday Tournament at Clayton H.S.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk. Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center
Showcase Game
9:30 a.m.
Oakcrest vs. Cape May Tech
Jay Craven Memorial Showcase
11 a.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Cheltenham (PA)
Al “The General” Melini Showcase
12:30 pm.
Saint Dominic Academy vs. Our Lady of Mercy
Showcase Game
2 p.m.
Penns Grove vs. Absegami
Tony Calogero Memorial Showcase
3:45 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Marple-Newtown (PA)
Andrew Alameno Memorial Showcase
6:45 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Timber Creek
Score at the Shore Tournament at Southern Reg.
Seventh-place game
10 a.m.
Southern vs. Neptune
Fifth-place game
11:45 a.m.
Jackson vs. Middle Twp.
Championship game
3:15 p.m.
Mainland vs. Shawnee
Clearview Reg. Christmas Tournament
9 a.m.
Hammonton vs. Moorestown
BOYS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention CEnter
Bernie McCracken Memorial Consolation Game
11:30 a.m.
TBD
Bernie McCracken Memorial Championship Game
7:30 p.m.
TBD
Haddons Showcase at Haddonfield H.S.
1 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Haddonfield
Other games
9:30 a.m.
Vineland at Delsea
ICE HOCKEY
8 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Gloucester Catholic at Hollydell Ice Arena
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
9 a.m.
Santa Sprints Meet at Ocean County YMCA
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Barnegat at St. Francis Aquatic Center
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Marine Corp. Classic at New York Armory
