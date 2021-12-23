High school schedule for Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
Seneca at Hammonton
Cumberland at Paulsboro
3 p.m.
Buena at Pitman
3:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May
BOYS BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
Collingswood at Cumberland
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Hammonton
4:30 p.m.
Buena at Pitman
5 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
6 p.m.
Overbrook at Wildwood Catholic
WRESTLING
2:30 p.m.
SC Wrestling at Millville
BOYS SWIMMING
2 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Absegami at Hess Complex
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Pleasantville
GIRLS SWIMMING
2 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Absegami at Hess Complex
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Pleasantville
COED SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Buena vs. Holy Spirit at Brigantine Aquatic Center
ICE HOCKEY
8:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Jackson Liberty at Jersey Shore Arena
BOYS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes
GIRLS BOWLING
