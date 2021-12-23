 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021
High school schedule for Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

Ocean City hosted Atlantic City in a conference swim meet. Ocean City, NJ. December 7, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2 p.m. 

Seneca at Hammonton

Cumberland at Paulsboro

3 p.m.

Buena at Pitman

3:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May

BOYS BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

Collingswood at Cumberland 

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Hammonton

4:30 p.m.

Buena at Pitman

5 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May

6 p.m.

Overbrook at Wildwood Catholic

WRESTLING

2:30 p.m.

SC Wrestling at Millville

BOYS SWIMMING

2 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Absegami at Hess Complex

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Pleasantville

GIRLS SWIMMING

2 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Absegami at Hess Complex

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Pleasantville

COED SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Buena vs. Holy Spirit at Brigantine Aquatic Center

ICE HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Jackson Liberty at Jersey Shore Arena

BOYS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes

GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes

