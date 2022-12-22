 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THURSDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

121822-pac-spt-hamhoops

On December 13, 2022, in Ocean City, Wildwood Catholic competes with Hammonton girls basketball.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Atlantic City

Cherokee vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

Barnegat vs. Jackson Liberty at St. Francis Aquatic Center

5 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Vineland

BOYS BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Cape May Tech

St. Joseph at Williamstown

Schalick at Cumberland

Salem Tech at Buena

6 p.m.

Hammonton at Ocean City

6:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Southern

Brick Twp. at Barnegat

Howell at Pinelands

GIRLS BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Beach

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Lakewood

5 p.m.

Gloucester Tech at Gloucester Tech

5:30 p.m.

ACIT at Bridgeton

Vineland at Cinnaminson

Ocean City at Hammonton

Woodstown at Middle Twp.

Cumberland at Schalick

6 p.m.

Southern at Toms River South

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Brick Twp.

7 p.m.

Millville at Delsea

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

St. Augustine at Millville

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest

ICE HOCKEY

1 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Princeton Day at Lisa McGraw Rink

6 p.m. Lacey Twp. at South Brunswick at Winding River

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Running Meet at Atlantic City Armory

