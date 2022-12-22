High school schedule for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
Cherokee vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
Barnegat vs. Jackson Liberty at St. Francis Aquatic Center
5 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Vineland
BOYS BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Cape May Tech
St. Joseph at Williamstown
Schalick at Cumberland
Salem Tech at Buena
6 p.m.
Hammonton at Ocean City
6:30 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern
Brick Twp. at Barnegat
Howell at Pinelands
GIRLS BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Beach
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Lakewood
5 p.m.
Gloucester Tech at Gloucester Tech
5:30 p.m.
ACIT at Bridgeton
Vineland at Cinnaminson
Ocean City at Hammonton
Woodstown at Middle Twp.
Cumberland at Schalick
6 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Brick Twp.
7 p.m.
Millville at Delsea
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
St. Augustine at Millville
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
ICE HOCKEY
1 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Princeton Day at Lisa McGraw Rink
6 p.m. Lacey Twp. at South Brunswick at Winding River
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Running Meet at Atlantic City Armory
