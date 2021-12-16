High school schedule for Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

THURSDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
Thursday
BOYS SWIMMING
2 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean County YMCA
3:30 p.m.
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
4 p.m.
Eastern vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
Clearview at Vineland
Southern vs. Toms River East at St. Francis Aquatic
GIRLS SWIMMING
2 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean County YMCA
3:30 p.m.
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
4 p.m.
Eastern vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
Clearview at Vineland
Southern vs. Toms River East at St. Francis Aquatic
COED SWIMMING
4:30 p.m.
Buena vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School
BOYS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Lenape vs. St. Augustine at Bowlero/Brunswick Zone
GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Lenape vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Bowlero/Brunswick Zone
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. West Orange at Winding River
