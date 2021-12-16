 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021
agate
THURSDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

121421-pac-spt-ocswimming

On December 13 2021, at the Aquatic Center in Ocean City, Ocean City High School hosts Absegami Boys and Girls Swim teams.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

Thursday

BOYS SWIMMING

2 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean County YMCA

3:30 p.m.

Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.

4 p.m.

Eastern vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

Clearview at Vineland

Southern vs. Toms River East at St. Francis Aquatic

GIRLS SWIMMING

2 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean County YMCA

3:30 p.m.

Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.

4 p.m.

Eastern vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

Clearview at Vineland

Southern vs. Toms River East at St. Francis Aquatic

COED SWIMMING

4:30 p.m.

Buena vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School

BOYS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Lenape vs. St. Augustine at Bowlero/Brunswick Zone

GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Lenape vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Bowlero/Brunswick Zone

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. West Orange at Winding River

