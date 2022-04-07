 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THURSDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Thursday, April 7, 2022

  • 0
Ocean City vs Mainland baseball

Mainland vs. Ocean City baseball game at Mainland High School Tuesday April 5, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat 

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands 

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Atlantic City at Chelsea Heights Field

Bridgeton at Camden Tech

St. Joseph at Cape May Tech

Absegami at Lower Cape May

Pilgrim Academy at Pleasantville

Triton at Cumberland

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

4:15 p.m.

St. Augustine at Hun School

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Cherry Hill West

Vineland at Moorestown Friends

St. Augustine at The Harvard School

Cedar Creek at Woodstown

Christian Brothers Academy at Southern

5:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Pinelands at Lacey Twp. 

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Toms River North

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m. 

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic 

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Holy Spirit

Ocean City at Millville

Cumberland at Triton

Wildwood at Salem

Toms River East at Southern

BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Bridgeton

Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Cedar Creek at MiddleTwp.

Absegami at Pinelands

Atlantic City at Vineland

Triton at Cumberland

Mainland at Hammonton

Wildwood at Woodstown

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. ACIT at Bridgeton

Hammonton at Vineland

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. ACIT at Bridgeton

Vineland at Hammonton

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Hammonton

Washington Twp. at St. Augustine

Southern at Toms River South

5:15 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Williamstown 

BOYS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Barnegat vs. Pinelands at Atlantis Golf Course 

3:30 p.m.

Saint Augustine vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Country Club

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Bridgeton vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Country Club

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club

Buena vs. Oakcrest

Wildwood Catholic vs. Cape May Tech at Union League National Golf Club

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Central Reg. at Ocean Acres Country Club

Lacey Twp. vs. Holmdel at Colts Neck Country Club 

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Wall at Spring Meadows Country Club

 

