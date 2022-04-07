High school schedule for Thursday, April 7, 2022

BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Atlantic City at Chelsea Heights Field
Bridgeton at Camden Tech
St. Joseph at Cape May Tech
Absegami at Lower Cape May
Pilgrim Academy at Pleasantville
Triton at Cumberland
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
4:15 p.m.
St. Augustine at Hun School
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Cherry Hill West
People are also reading…
Vineland at Moorestown Friends
St. Augustine at The Harvard School
Cedar Creek at Woodstown
Christian Brothers Academy at Southern
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Toms River North
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Holy Spirit
Ocean City at Millville
Cumberland at Triton
Wildwood at Salem
Toms River East at Southern
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Bridgeton
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cedar Creek at MiddleTwp.
Absegami at Pinelands
Atlantic City at Vineland
Triton at Cumberland
Mainland at Hammonton
Wildwood at Woodstown
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. ACIT at Bridgeton
Hammonton at Vineland
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. ACIT at Bridgeton
Vineland at Hammonton
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Hammonton
Washington Twp. at St. Augustine
Southern at Toms River South
5:15 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Williamstown
BOYS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Barnegat vs. Pinelands at Atlantis Golf Course
3:30 p.m.
Saint Augustine vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Country Club
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Bridgeton vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Country Club
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club
Buena vs. Oakcrest
Wildwood Catholic vs. Cape May Tech at Union League National Golf Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Central Reg. at Ocean Acres Country Club
Lacey Twp. vs. Holmdel at Colts Neck Country Club
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Wall at Spring Meadows Country Club
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.