BASEBALL
2 p.m.
Penns Gove at Bridgeton
2:30 p.m.
Hammonton at Lower Cape May
Wildwood at Atlantic City
3:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Highland at Cape May Tech
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
Oakcrest at Mainland
Overbrook at Millvillle
St. Joseph at Ocean City
Bishop Eustace at St. Augustine
Southern at Central Reg.
Raritan at Barnegat
Buen at at Gloucester Tech
SOFTBALL
2:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Camden Tech
3:45 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Absegami
LEAP Academy at Oakcrest
Lower Cape May at Pennsville
Cedar Creek at St. Joseph
Southern at Central
Paul VI at Egg Harbor Twp.
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
BOYS LACROSSE
2 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Vineland at Cedar Creek
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
Atlantic City at Oakcrest
Notre Dame at Southern
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Absegami
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
Cedar Creek at Millville
St. Joseph at Washington Twp.
Brick Memorial at Southern
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
BOYS TENNIS
2:30 p.m.
Atlantic City at Middle Twp.
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Bridgeton
Wildwood Catholic vs. Lower Cape May at Freeman Douglass Park
Absegami at Mainland
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
Buena at Oakcrest
St. Augustine at Ocean City
Brick Memorial at Southern
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Mainland
6 p.m.
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Ocean Acres Country Club
4 p.m.
Millville vs. Vineland vs. Ocean City at Great Bay Country Club
Mainland vs. St. Augustine vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Williamstown at Scotland Run Golf Club
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Millville vs. St. Augustine at Absegami
Rebel Relays at Howell H.S.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Central Reg. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Absegami at St. Augustine
Cedar Creek at Seneca
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
5:15 p.m.
Hammonton at ACIT
