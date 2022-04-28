 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THURSDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Thursday, April 28, 2022

On April 26 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, EHT High School hosts Millville High School girls lacrosse. EHTHS #24 Angelina Petracci

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

BOYS TENNIS

2:30 p.m.

CAL Tournament finals at Vineland

Other matches

3 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty 

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Atlantic City

Oakcrest at Bridgeton

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic 

Pinelands at Lakewood

Wildwood vs. Schalick at Fox Pak

Southern at Toms River North

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

Penn Relays at Franklin Field

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Atlantic City

Bridgeton at BCIT Westampton

Cedar Creek at Buena

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.

Holy Spirit at Millville

Cape May Tech at Ocean City

Cumberland at Mainland

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Bridgeton vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club

Barnegat vs. Brick Twp. at Eagle Ridge Golf Course 

Lower Cape May vs. Oakcrest at Blue Heron Pine Country Club

Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River South at Toms river Country Club

Absegami vs. Hammonton vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Country Club

Wildwood Catholic vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery Golf Club

Wildwood vs. Penns Grove at Union League National

GIRLS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Wall Twp. at Spring Meadow Golf Course

Lacey Twp. vd. Toms River South at Bey Lea Golf Course

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Shawnee at Running Deer Golf Club

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Lacey Twp. 

4 p.m.

Millville at Absegami

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

Ocean City at Mainland

Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City 

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek

Absegami vs. Vineland at Gittone Stadium

Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit

5:30 p.m.

Mainland at Ocean City

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

Millville at ACIT

Pleasantville vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park

Lower Cape May at Buena

Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Absegami at Holy Spirit

Ocean City at St. Joseph

Mainland at Vineland

Atlantic City at Hammonton

Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Fox Park

Donovan catholic at Lacey Twp. 

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough 

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m. 

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands 

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Mastery Charter

Paul VI at St. Augustine

Hammonton at Cherry Hill West

