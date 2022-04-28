High school schedule for Thursday, April 28, 2022

BOYS TENNIS
2:30 p.m.
CAL Tournament finals at Vineland
Other matches
3 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Atlantic City
Oakcrest at Bridgeton
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
Pinelands at Lakewood
Wildwood vs. Schalick at Fox Pak
Southern at Toms River North
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Penn Relays at Franklin Field
BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Atlantic City
Bridgeton at BCIT Westampton
Cedar Creek at Buena
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.
Holy Spirit at Millville
Cape May Tech at Ocean City
Cumberland at Mainland
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club
Barnegat vs. Brick Twp. at Eagle Ridge Golf Course
Lower Cape May vs. Oakcrest at Blue Heron Pine Country Club
Lacey Twp. vs. Toms River South at Toms river Country Club
Absegami vs. Hammonton vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Country Club
Wildwood Catholic vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery Golf Club
Wildwood vs. Penns Grove at Union League National
GIRLS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Wall Twp. at Spring Meadow Golf Course
Lacey Twp. vd. Toms River South at Bey Lea Golf Course
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Shawnee at Running Deer Golf Club
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
Ocean City at Mainland
Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek
Absegami vs. Vineland at Gittone Stadium
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
5:30 p.m.
Mainland at Ocean City
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Millville at ACIT
Pleasantville vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park
Lower Cape May at Buena
Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Absegami at Holy Spirit
Ocean City at St. Joseph
Mainland at Vineland
Atlantic City at Hammonton
Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Fox Park
Donovan catholic at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Mastery Charter
Paul VI at St. Augustine
Hammonton at Cherry Hill West
