BASEBALL
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Audubon
Mainland at Cedar Creek
Highland at Cumberland
Oakcrest at Buena
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Clearview
Cedar Creek at Mainland
Lenape at St. Joseph
Cumberland at Highland
Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Fox Park
Atlantic City at Holy Spirit
People are also reading…
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
Schalick at Buena
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
4:30 p.m.
Paulsboro at Pleasantville
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Triton
4:15 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Moorestown Friends at Vineland
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
CAL Tournament championships at Vineland H.S.
3:45 pm.
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
Lakewood at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Buena at Oakcrest
Delsea at Cumberland
Donovan Catholic at LaceyTwp.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at ACIT
Absegami at Oakcrest
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Penn Relays at University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Middle Twp. at Avalon Country Club
Atlantic City vs. Cape May Tech vs. Oakcrest at Union League Country Club
ACIT vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club
Wildwood Catholic vs. Holy Spirit at Mays Landing Country Club
Cedar Creek vs. Absegami at Seaview Country Club
Cumberland vs. Timber Creek at Running Deer Golf Club
Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Union League
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Jackson Memorial at Atlantis Golf Course
BOYS GOLF
3 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Ocean City vs. St. Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Barnegat at Atlantis Golf Club
FLAG FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Hammonton
6 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at St. Rose
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.