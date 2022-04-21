High school schedule for Thursday, April 21, 2022

BASEBALL
9 a.m.
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
10 a.m.
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
Toms River North at Southern
Cinnaminson at Oakcrest
11 a.m.
Cape May Tech at Cedar Creek
Millville at Cherokee
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Holy Spirit
Williamstown at Cumberland
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m.
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
People are also reading…
4 p.m.
Hammonton at ACIT
Sterling at St. Augustine
BOYS TENNIS
10 a.m.
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
11 a.m.
Millville at Mainland
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Ocean City
Cumberland at Clearview
Hammonton at St. Augustine
SOFTBALL
9 a.m.
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
10 a.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
11 a.m.
Atlantic City vs. Middle Twp., at Boyd Street Fields
4 p.m.
Buena at Schalick
Vineland at Cedar Creek
Cape May Tech at Salem
GIRLS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Middle Twp., at Sunpike Fields
BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Timber Creek
BOYS GOLF
4 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Williamstown, at Running Deer Golf Club
Hammonton vs. vs. St. Augustine, at Pinelands Golf Course
4 p.m.
Vineland at ACIT
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Irvington at Ocean Acres Country Club
Cumberland vs. Woodstown at Town and Country Golf Course
Our Lady of Mercy at Clearview
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.