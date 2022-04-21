 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THURSDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Thursday, April 21, 2022

Cedar Creek vs Buena Softball

Cedar Creek vs. Buena girls softball game at Buena High School Monday April 18, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

BASEBALL

9 a.m.

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

10 a.m.

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

Toms River North at Southern

Cinnaminson at Oakcrest

11 a.m.

Cape May Tech at Cedar Creek

Millville at Cherokee

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Holy Spirit

Williamstown at Cumberland

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

10 a.m.

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Hammonton at ACIT

Sterling at St. Augustine

BOYS TENNIS

10 a.m.

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

11 a.m.

Millville at Mainland

4 p.m.

Atlantic City at Ocean City

Cumberland at Clearview

Hammonton at St. Augustine

SOFTBALL

9 a.m.

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

10 a.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

11 a.m.

Atlantic City vs. Middle Twp., at Boyd Street Fields

4 p.m.

Buena at Schalick

Vineland at Cedar Creek

Cape May Tech at Salem

GIRLS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Middle Twp., at Sunpike Fields

BOYS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Timber Creek

BOYS GOLF

4 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Williamstown, at Running Deer Golf Club

Hammonton vs. vs. St. Augustine, at Pinelands Golf Course

4 p.m.

Vineland at ACIT

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Irvington at Ocean Acres Country Club

Cumberland vs. Woodstown at Town and Country Golf Course

Our Lady of Mercy at Clearview

