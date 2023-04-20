GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Barnegat at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Pennsauken vs. St. Joseph at Boyer Avenue Park
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
Egg Harbor Twp. at Lower Cape May
Millville at Oakcrest
Atlantic City at Our Lady of Mercy
Ocean City at Mainland
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Absegami
Lower Cape May at Atlantic City
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest vs. Vineland at Gittone Stadium
Kingsway at Egg Harbor Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Mainland at Ocean City
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Bishop Eustace at Millville
Pleasantville vs. Wildwood at Fox Park
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Atlantic City at Chelsea Heights Field
Cape May Tech at Cedar Creek
Holy Spirit vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
Absegami at Hammonton
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
St. Augustine at Kingsway
ACIT at Ocean City
Buena at Salem
Millville at Shawnee
Pleasantville vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field
6 p.m.
Bridgeton at Schalick
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Mastery of Camden
6:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Shore Reg.
7 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Middle Twp. at Memorial Field
BOYS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Tom River East
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Hammonton
Bridgeton at Holy Spirit
Atlantic City at Millville
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
Mainland at St. Augustine
Buena Regional vs. Wildwood Catholic at Stone Harbor Courts
Lower Cape May at Vineland
Wildwood vs. Clayton at Fox Park
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lakewood at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Oakcrest
Cinnaminson at Pleasantville
5:15 p.m.
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Bridgeton vs, Wildwood Catholic vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club
Absegami vs. Ocean City at Great Bay Country Club
Cedar Creek vs. Millville vs. ACIT at Greentree Golf Course
Mainland vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Golf Club
Middle Twp. vs. Cape May Tech at Union League National
Cumberland vs. Timber Creek at Birches Golf Course
Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Westwood Golf Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Delsea at Birches Golf Course
