High school schedule for Thursday, April 14, 2022

BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.
Williamstown at Egg Harbor Twp.
3 p.m.
Absegami vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
Atlantic City at Lower Cape May
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Camden Tech
Mainland at Millville
Vineland at Oakcrest
Bridgeton at Winslow Twp.
Cumberland at Woodstown
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
BOYS LACROSSE
2 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Winslow Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lower Cape May
Colts Neck at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Vineland at Absegami
Highland at Cedar Creek
St. Augustine at Washington Twp.
6 p.m.
Ridge at Ocean City
GIRLS LACROSSE
3 p.m.
Absegami at Lower Cape May
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Pinelands
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Clearview at Millville
5:30 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Buena vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park
Cedar Creek at Mainland
Oakcrest at Ocean City
Hammonton at Our Lady of Mercy
Middle Twp. at Pleasantville
Millville at Vineland
Cumberland at Highland
Williamstown at Atlantic City
4:15 p.m.
Shawnee at Southern
BOYS TENNIS
1:30 p.m.
Buena at Bridgeton
2 p.m.
Mainland at Vineland
Hammonton at Atlantic City
3 p.m.
St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.
Absegami at Middle Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
5:15 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
5:30 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
2 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club
3 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Mainland Regional at Linwood Country Club
4 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Country Club
Middle Twp. vs. Oakcrest at Blue Heron Pine Golf Course
Wildwood vs. Pennsville at Union League National
BOYS GOLF
2 p.m.
Absegami vs. Saint Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Lacey Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course
GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Lacey Twp. Atlantis Golf Course
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Eagle Relays at Central Reg.
