 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

High school schedule for Thursday, April 14, 2022

  • 0
041322-pac-spt-softball

EHT first baseman Sienna Walterson gets the putout at first base against Hammonton's Riley Lancaster.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.

Williamstown at Egg Harbor Twp.

3 p.m.

Absegami vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex

Atlantic City at Lower Cape May

3:45 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Camden Tech

Mainland at Millville

Vineland at Oakcrest

Bridgeton at Winslow Twp.

Cumberland at Woodstown

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

People are also reading…

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

BOYS LACROSSE

2 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Winslow Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Lower Cape May

Colts Neck at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Vineland at Absegami

Highland at Cedar Creek

St. Augustine at Washington Twp.

6 p.m.

Ridge at Ocean City

GIRLS LACROSSE

3 p.m.

Absegami at Lower Cape May

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Pinelands

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Clearview at Millville

5:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Barnegat

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Buena vs. Wildwood Catholic at Bill Henfey Park

Cedar Creek at Mainland

Oakcrest at Ocean City

Hammonton at Our Lady of Mercy

Middle Twp. at Pleasantville

Millville at Vineland

Cumberland at Highland

Williamstown at Atlantic City

4:15 p.m.

Shawnee at Southern

BOYS TENNIS

1:30 p.m.

Buena at Bridgeton

2 p.m.

Mainland at Vineland

Hammonton at Atlantic City

3 p.m.

St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.

Absegami at Middle Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

5:15 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern

5:30 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

2 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club

3 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Mainland Regional at Linwood Country Club

4 p.m.

Bridgeton vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May National Country Club

Middle Twp. vs. Oakcrest at Blue Heron Pine Golf Course

Wildwood vs. Pennsville at Union League National

BOYS GOLF

2 p.m.

Absegami vs. Saint Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club

3:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Lacey Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course

GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Lacey Twp. Atlantis Golf Course

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Eagle Relays at Central Reg.

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News