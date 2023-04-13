BASEBALL
10 a.m.
Maple Shade at Cedar Creek
Noon
LEAP Academy vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field
1 p.m.
Ocean City at Mainland
4 p.m.
Gateway Reg. at Bridgeton
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
Middle Twp. at Pennsville
Pleasantville at Pilgrim Academy
Hammonton vs. Haddonfield at Spicer Field
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Cumberland
Millville at Hammonton
BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Lenape at Holy Spirit
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Bishop Eustace
Sterling at Vineland
Cherry Hill East at Mainland
6 p.m.
Rumson-Fair Haven at St. Augustine
GIRLS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Toms River North at Southern
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
11 a.m.
Cedar Creek at Haddon Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Haddon Heights
4 p.m.
Millville at Kingsway
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m.
Southern vs. Paul VI at Pennsauken Golf Club
Lacey Twp. vs. Middletown North at Beacon Hill Country Club
4 p.m.
Williamstown vs. Hammonton at Pinelands Golf Club
Cumberland vs. Delsea at Running Deer Golf Club
BOYS GOLF
3 p.m.
ACIT vs. St. Augustine at Buena Vista Country Club
BOYS TENNIS
10 a.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
4 p.m.
West Deptford at Cumberland
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
