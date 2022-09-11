High school schedule for Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022

GIRLS TENNIS
9 a.m.
Stockton Invitational at Stockton University
MAYS LANDING — Five touchdowns in one game is an impressive performance, but to reach that total in one half is rare.
ABSECON — St. Joseph Academy quarterback Jimmy Mantuano started to cry as the final seconds ticked off the clock Friday night.
The Egg Harbor Township High School boys soccer team had an impressive run in 2021.
Atlantic City 32, Absegami 7
John Leahy sat in a Philadelphia hotel room more than 30 years ago and got a talking to from John Roberson.
EGG HARBOR CITY — Roy Salugta woke up feeling nervous Saturday morning.
Dessiah Key and Alex Montoya are optimistic.
The high school girls soccer season in New Jersey begins Thursday. A look at the upcoming season:
The high school girls tennis season is scheduled to begin Tuesday around the state, though the forecast calls for rain.
At 24 years old, Malachi Timberlake is one of the state’s youngest high school football coaches.
