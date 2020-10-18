High school schedule for Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020

FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
Lindenwold at Wildwood
The Holy Spirit High School football team beat Vineland 21-7 at home Friday in a West Jersey Football League game.
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Coach Pete Lancetta of the St. Augustine Prep football team had a miserable week.
BRIDGETON – An improbable victory fell into the hands of Domitris Mosley and the rest of the Bridgeton High School football team Saturday afternoon.
LINWOOD — The Mainland Regional High School football team, led by backup quarterback Brody Levin, wrote a dramatic ending to an otherwise slop…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The rain and muddy field conditions were issues Friday.
MILLVILLE — Ahmad Ross will play linebacker next season at the United States Military Academy.
ABSECON — The Mainland Regional High School girls soccer team overcame a great first half by host Holy Spirit and rallied for a 4-2 win Thursday.
The urge to start coaching football started at an early age for Cinjun Erskine.
The Egg Harbor Township High School girls tennis team on Thursday beat Pleasantville 5-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League North match. With the win, …
The Middle Township High School field hockey team beat Holy Spirit on Wednesday 8-0, continuing its undefeated start to the season.
