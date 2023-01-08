High school schedule for Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

GIRLS WRESTLING
10 a.m.
Elizabeth Lady Minuteman Classic at Thomas Dunn Sports Center
SJWHOF Girls Tournament at Timber Creek H.S.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit H.S.
(Games not involving local teams scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 1 and 4 p.m.)
10 a.m.
Ocean City vs. Southern
2:30 p.m.
Mainland vs. Elizabeth
5:30 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Linden
People are also reading…
7 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Toms River North
8:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Pleasantville
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.