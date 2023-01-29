High school schedule for Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL
S.J. Shootout at Ocean City Intermediate School
1:45 p.m.
Absegami vs. Gloucester Catholic
3:30 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Wildwood
5:15 p.m.
Woodbury vs. Wildwood Catholic
6 p.m.
Vineland vs. Red Bank Reg.
7:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Woodstown
BOYS BASKETBALL
Noon
Gloucester Catholic at Middle Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
1:30 p.m.
Golden Eagle Meet at Ocean County YMCA
