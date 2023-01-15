 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SUNDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023

SUNDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

BOYS WRESTLING

10 a.m.

Virginia Duals at Hampton Coliseum

Escape at the Rock at Central Rock South H.S. (PA)

GIRLS WRESTLING

9 a.m.

Lady Pioneer Jamboree at Somerville H.S.

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m.

Group III Championships at Bennett Center

BOYS BASKETBALL

All games at Rowan University

11 a.m.

Pleasantville vs. Penns Grove

Noon

Toms River North vs. Bridgeton

2 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Hammonton

3:30 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Dade Christian

