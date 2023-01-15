High school schedule for Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023

SUNDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
BOYS WRESTLING
10 a.m.
Virginia Duals at Hampton Coliseum
Escape at the Rock at Central Rock South H.S. (PA)
GIRLS WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Lady Pioneer Jamboree at Somerville H.S.
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m.
Group III Championships at Bennett Center
BOYS BASKETBALL
All games at Rowan University
People are also reading…
11 a.m.
Pleasantville vs. Penns Grove
Noon
Toms River North vs. Bridgeton
2 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Hammonton
3:30 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Dade Christian
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.