High school schedule for Sunday, Jajn. 22, 2023

Sunday
GIRLS WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Bergen County Women’s Wrestling Coaches Association Tournament at Rockland Community College
BOYS SWIMMING
10:30 a.m.
Ocean County Tournament at Toms River YMCA
GIRLS SWIMMING
3:15 p.m.
Ocean County Tournament at Toms River YMCA
