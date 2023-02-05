HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
Sunday
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
South Jersey Groups II and III Championships at Bennett Center
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
Rancocas Valley vs. Hammonton at Eastern Reg.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Battle at the Bay at Atlantic City H.S.
Noon
Immaculate Conception vs. Middle Twp.
1:30 p.m.
Pleasantville vs. Atlantic City
Holy Cross Showcase at Holy Cross Prep
1:15 p.m.
Overbrook vs. St. Augustine
6:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Gloucester Catholic
Other games
4:45 p.m.
Camden Academy Charter at Cumberland
