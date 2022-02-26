High school schedule for Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022

GIRLS SWIMMING
5:30 p.m.
Mainland vs. Summit at Gloucester Tech
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
GIRLS SWIMMING
5:30 p.m.
Mainland vs. Summit at Gloucester Tech
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
ATLANTIC CITY — Ava Mazur didn’t arrive at Atlantic City High School with a ton of confidence Thursday night.
PHILLIPSBURG — When debating who are some of the top wrestlers in the state, many names come to mind.
Cape-Atlantic League boys basketball semifinals
It was only a matter of time.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Hunter Horsey celebrated his 18th birthday in style Saturday.
Holy Spirit High School has a new football coach.
Coach Paul Rodio’s voice cracked as he spoke in a hallway just outside of the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team’s locker room Wednesday night.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Holy Spirit High School freshman wrestler Carter Pack is one of the many local wrestlers who advanced to the Region 8 se…
The Ocean City High School boys team and the Mainland Regional girls team won South Jersey Group B swimming championships last week, and they’…
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Elijah Brown says the best is still ahead for himself and the St. Augustine Prep basketball team.
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.