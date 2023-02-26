GIRLS WRESTLING
10 a.m.
State Tournament at Phillipsburg H.S.
Note: The tournament will only be wrestled through the third- fifth- and seventh-place matches. The finals will be held alongside the boys March 4 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
BOYS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
(2) Christian Brothers vs. (1) St. Augustine at GCIT
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.