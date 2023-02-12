HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
Sunday
WRESTLING
State Group V championship
1:30 p.m.
(2) Phillipsburg vs (1) Southern at Rutgers University
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
S.J. Groups I and IV at Bennett Center
