High school schedule for Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021

030221_spt_staugbb

On March 1 2021, in Richland, St.Augustine's Prep boys basketball hosts Camden High School.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tipofff Classic at Ocean City

1:45 p.m.

Pleasantville vs. Hammonton

3:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Egg Harbor Twp.

7 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Mainland

Other games

10 a.m.

Brick Twp. at Barnegat

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tipofff Classic at Ocean City

Noon

Atlantic City vs. Our Lady of Mercy

5:15 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Mainland

Other games

10 a.m.

Brick Twp. at Barnegat

WRESTLING

8 a.m.

Beast of the East at University of Delaware

9 a.m.

Queen of the East at Pennsauken

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

STCA Season Opener at Toms River Bubble

10 a.m.

Coed Varsity Challenger at Lakewood

