High school schedule for Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL
Tipofff Classic at Ocean City
1:45 p.m.
Pleasantville vs. Hammonton
3:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Egg Harbor Twp.
7 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Mainland
Other games
10 a.m.
Brick Twp. at Barnegat
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tipofff Classic at Ocean City
Noon
Atlantic City vs. Our Lady of Mercy
5:15 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Mainland
Other games
10 a.m.
Brick Twp. at Barnegat
WRESTLING
8 a.m.
Beast of the East at University of Delaware
9 a.m.
Queen of the East at Pennsauken
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
STCA Season Opener at Toms River Bubble
10 a.m.
Coed Varsity Challenger at Lakewood
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.