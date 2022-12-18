High school schedule for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022

BOYS WRESTLING
9 a.m.
Beast of the East at the University of Delaware
GIRLS WRESTLING 9 a.m. Bloomfield Tournament at Bloomfield H.S.
BOYS BASKETBALL Ocean City PBA Tip-Off Tournament
Noon
Pleasantville vs. Vineland
5:15 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. St. Joseph
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Ocean City
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ocean City PBA Tip-Off Tournament
1:45 p.m.
Absegami vs. Wildwood
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Bishop Loughlin Games at Ocean Breeze Sporting Complex
ICE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. St. Joseph (Montvale) at Sport-O-Rama Ice Rink
