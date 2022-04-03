High school schedule for Sunday, April 3, 2022

BASEBALL
Coaches vs. Cancer at Birch Grove Park
9 a.m.
Highland vs. Hammonton
11:30 a.m.
Millville vs. Lenape
2 p.m.
Gloucester Catholic vs. St. Augustine
BOYS TENNIS
9 a.m.
Varsity Invitational at Stockton University
BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
8 a.m.
Manny Flick Regatta II at Schuylkill River, Philadelphia
