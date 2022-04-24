High school schedule for Sunday, April 24, 2022

BASEBALL
Hedelt Tournament at Oakcrest H.S.
(matchups to be determined after Saturday's games)
SOFTBALL
39th Hammonton Blue Devils Invitational
Semifinals
Noon
Bordentown vs. Hammonton
Donovan Catholic vs. Millville
2 p.m.
Championship game
BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
7 a.m.
Manny Flick V at Schuylkill River
