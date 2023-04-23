BASEBALL
Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at Mainland Reg.
9:30 a.m.
Hammonton vs. Washington Twp.
2 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Gloucester Catholic
Other games
9 a.m.
Hedelt Tournament at Oakcrest H.S.
Barnegat at Edison
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
Blue Devil Invitational at Hammonton H.S.
BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
9 a.m.
Manny Flick Regatta V at Schuylkill River
BOYS TENNIS
10 a.m.
Varsity Invitational at Stockton University
