High school schedule for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

FOOTBALL
Noon
Cedar Creek at Salem
1 p.m.
Buena at Burlington Twp.
BOYS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Lenape at Egg Harbor Twp.
FIELD HOCKEY
9:30 a.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Gloucester Tech
10 a.m.
Middle Twp. at Barnegat
3 p.m.
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
GIRLS SOCCER
11:30 a.m.
Long Branch at Barnegat
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
11:30 a.m.
Seneca at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
Varsity Invitational at Carlisle H.S.
Cherokee Challenge at Cherokee
