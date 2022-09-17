High school schedule for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

SATURDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
FOOTBALL
Noon
Camden Eastside at Cedar Creek
FIELD HOCKEY
10 a.m.
Ocean City at Rancocas Valley
Lower Cape May at Barnegat
BOYS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Hammonton at ACIT
Clearview at St. Augustine
Mainland at Timber Creek
Noon
Southern at Middletown South
GIRLS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Lower Cape May at Barnegat
Cherry Hill West at Middle Twp.
Williamstown at Ocean City
Southern at Howell
Washington Twp. at Mainland
11 a.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Clayton
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m.
Southern at Williamstown
10 a.m.
Lower Cape May at Barnegat
GIRLS TENNIS
9 a.m.
Ocean County Tournament at Bey Lea Tennis Courts
10 a.m.
Lower Cape May at Barnegat
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
10 a.m.
Varsity Invitational at Rancocas Valley
11 a.m.
South Jersey Shootout at DREAM Park
