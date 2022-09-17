 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

FOOTBALL

Noon

Camden Eastside at Cedar Creek

FIELD HOCKEY

10 a.m.

Ocean City at Rancocas Valley

Lower Cape May at Barnegat

BOYS SOCCER

10 a.m.

Hammonton at ACIT

Clearview at St. Augustine

Mainland at Timber Creek

Noon

Southern at Middletown South

GIRLS SOCCER

10 a.m.

Lower Cape May at Barnegat

Cherry Hill West at Middle Twp.

Williamstown at Ocean City

Southern at Howell

Washington Twp. at Mainland

11 a.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Clayton

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m.

Southern at Williamstown

10 a.m.

Lower Cape May at Barnegat

GIRLS TENNIS

9 a.m.

Ocean County Tournament at Bey Lea Tennis Courts

10 a.m.

Lower Cape May at Barnegat

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

10 a.m.

Varsity Invitational at Rancocas Valley

11 a.m.

South Jersey Shootout at DREAM Park

