High school schedule for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Long Branch
1:30 p.m.
Ocean City at Cedar Creek
2 p.m.
Pleasantville at Salem
BOYS SOCCER
9 a.m.
Hammonton at Cedar Creek
10 a.m.
Barnegat at Absegami
West Deptford at Middle Twp.
Delran at St. Augustine
Mainland vs. Cherry Hill East at Decou Field
GIRLS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Absegami at Barnegat
Our Lady of Mercy at Deptford
Southern at Ocean Twp.
11 a.m.
Mainland at Cedar Creek
FIELD HOCKEY
10 a.m.
Hammonton at Cedar Creek
Clearview at Egg Harbor Twp.
10:30 a.m.
Timber Creek at Our Lady of Mercy
11:45 a.m.
Toms River South at Barnegat
Noon
Southern at Ocean Twp.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
8:30 a.m.
South Jersey at Moorestown
9 a.m.
South Jersey at Eastern Reg.
Southern at Williamstown
9:30 a.m.
Mainland at Cedar Creek
GIRLS TENNIS
10:30 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
8:30 a.m.
Cherokee Challenge at Cherokee
10 a.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
