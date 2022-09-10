 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

Ocean City vs Mainland football game

The Red Raiders’ Riley Gunnels scrambles out of the pocket during Thursday’s game against Mainland Regional during the first half Sept. 1 at Carey Stadium in Ocean City. Gunnels threw two second-half touchdowns in a 21-20 victory.

 Edward Lea Photos, Staff Photographer

FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Long Branch

1:30 p.m.

Ocean City at Cedar Creek

2 p.m.

Pleasantville at Salem

BOYS SOCCER

9 a.m.

Hammonton at Cedar Creek

10 a.m.

Barnegat at Absegami

West Deptford at Middle Twp.

Delran at St. Augustine

Mainland vs. Cherry Hill East at Decou Field

GIRLS SOCCER

10 a.m.

Absegami at Barnegat

Our Lady of Mercy at Deptford

Southern at Ocean Twp.

11 a.m.

Mainland at Cedar Creek

FIELD HOCKEY

10 a.m.

Hammonton at Cedar Creek

Clearview at Egg Harbor Twp.

10:30 a.m.

Timber Creek at Our Lady of Mercy

11:45 a.m.

Toms River South at Barnegat

Noon

Southern at Ocean Twp.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

8:30 a.m.

South Jersey at Moorestown

9 a.m.

South Jersey at Eastern Reg.

Southern at Williamstown

9:30 a.m.

Mainland at Cedar Creek

GIRLS TENNIS

10:30 a.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

8:30 a.m.

Cherokee Challenge at Cherokee

10 a.m.

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

