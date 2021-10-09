High school schedule for Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

FOOTBALL
Noon
Haddon Twp. at Wildwood
1 p.m.
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Woodstown at Lower Cape May
1:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
GIRLS SOCCER
9 a.m.
Hammonton at Cedar Creek
10 a.m.
Lacey Twp. at Brick Memorial
BOYS SOCCER
9 a.m.
Brick Memorial at Lacey Twp.
10 a.m.
Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
Mainland at Delsea
11 a.m.
Hammonton at Cedar Creek
FIELD HOCKEY
10 a.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Rancocas Valley at Ocean City
GIRLS TENNIS
10:30 a.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Cedar Creek
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
8 a.m.
Clearview vs. Hammonton vs. Pleasantville at Our Lady of Mercy
9 a.m.
Pinelands vs. Williamstown at Cherokee
9:30 a.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
10 a.m.
Southern vs. Paul VI at Cherry Hill East
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
South Jersey Coaches Invitational at Gloucester County DREAM Park
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
10 a.m.
ACIT at Cedar Creek
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
