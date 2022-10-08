High school schedule for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

FIELD HOCKEY 9 a.m.
Lacey at Freehold Twp.
10 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
11 a.m.
Middle at Cherokee
Buena at Our Lady of Mercy
BOYS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Cape May Tech at Burlington Tech
Holy Ghost at St. Augustine
Toms River East at Southern
GIRLS TENNIS
9 a.m.
Cumberland County Championships at Vineland
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
8 a.m.
Salem Tech vs. Clearview vs. Pleasantville at Our Lady of Mercy
Lower Cape May vs. Middle at Hammonton
10 a.m.
Pinelands vs. Washington Twp. vs. Colts Neck at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
SJTCA at Dream Park
Manhattan Invitational at Van Cortlandt Park (New York)
