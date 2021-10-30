 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021
High school schedule for Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021

Ocean City vs Egg Harbor Township football game

Ocean City vs Egg Harbor Township the first half of high school football game at Egg Harbor Township High School Friday Oct 1, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

Oakcrest at Pemberton

Noon

Williamstown at Ocean City

Buena at Salem

Toms River North at Southern

2 p.m.

Bordentown at Lower Cape May

GIRLS SOCCER

SJSCA Tournament final

6 p.m.

(13) Bishop Eustace vs. (2) Ocean City at DeCou Fields in Cherry Hill

Other games

10 a.m.

Cedar Creek at Wildwood Catholic

FIELD HOCKEY

S.J. Non-Public first round

10 a.m.

(9) Holy Spirit at (8) Moorestown Friends

11 a.m.

(11) Holy Cross Prep at (6) Our Lady of Mercy at Stone Harbor fields

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

8:30 a.m.

Cedar Creek and Pleasantville in McAleer Tournament at Eastern Reg.

Boys soccer

11 a.m.

Southern at Toms River South

Gymnastics

Shore Conference Tourn.

Southern and Lacey at Brick Memorial

