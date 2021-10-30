High school schedule for Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021

FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
Oakcrest at Pemberton
Noon
Williamstown at Ocean City
Buena at Salem
Toms River North at Southern
2 p.m.
Bordentown at Lower Cape May
GIRLS SOCCER
SJSCA Tournament final
6 p.m.
(13) Bishop Eustace vs. (2) Ocean City at DeCou Fields in Cherry Hill
Other games
10 a.m.
Cedar Creek at Wildwood Catholic
FIELD HOCKEY
S.J. Non-Public first round
10 a.m.
(9) Holy Spirit at (8) Moorestown Friends
11 a.m.
(11) Holy Cross Prep at (6) Our Lady of Mercy at Stone Harbor fields
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
8:30 a.m.
Cedar Creek and Pleasantville in McAleer Tournament at Eastern Reg.
Boys soccer
11 a.m.
Southern at Toms River South
Gymnastics
Shore Conference Tourn.
Southern and Lacey at Brick Memorial
Tags
