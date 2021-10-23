High school schedule for Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021

FOOTBALL
Noon
Camden at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Oakcrest
Riverside at Wildwood
1 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson at Pleasantville
Washington Twp. at St. Joseph
2 p.m.
Seneca at Absegami
BOYS SOCCER
SJSCA Tournament first round
9:30 a.m.
(12) Hammonton at (5) Sterling
10 a.m.
(9) Egg Harbor Twp. at (8) Clearview
Regular season
9:30 a.m.
St. Augustine at Oakcrest
10 a.m.
Vineland at Cedar Creek
Lacey Twp. at Middletown
GIRLS SOCCER
SJSCA Tournament first round
9:30 a.m.
(12) Mainland at (5) Shawnee
11 a.m.
(16) Middle Twp. at (1) Eastern Reg.
FIELD HOCKEY
10 a.m.
Absegami at Ocean City
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
9:30 a.m.
Tri-County Conference Showcase at Cumberland Reg.
