High school schedule for Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022

FOOTBALL
Noon
Bridgeton at Absegami
Riverside at Wildwood
1 p.m.
Pennsauken at Vineland
FIELD HOCKEY
CAL Tournament quarterfinals
9 a.m.
(5) Cedar Creek at (4) Ocean City
10 a.m.
(6) Middle Twp. at (3) Hammonton
Shore Conference Tournament
10 a.m.
(9) Colts Neck at (8) Southern
(12) Barnegat at (5) Rumson-Fair Haven
(20) Pinelands at (4) Wall Twp.
(11) Lacey Twp. at (6) Middletown South
BOYS SOCCER
9 a.m.
Williamstown at Ocean City
Toms River East at Pinelands
10 a.m.
Buena at Pleasantville
11 a.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
GIRLS SOCCER
9 a.m.
Cumberland at Woodstown
GIRLS TENNIS
10:30 a.m.
S.J. Tournament at Vineland
