High school schedule for Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020

FOOTBALL
Noon
Middle Township at Audubon
Ocean City at Cedar Creek
St. Joseph at Millville
Southern at Toms River North
2 p.m.
Atlantic City at Bridgeton
6 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
BOYS SOCCER
9 a.m.
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
10 a.m.
Cape May Tech at Middle Township
ACIT at Oakcrest
Atlantic City at Holy Spirit
Noon
Mainland at Egg Harbor Township
GIRLS SOCCER
9 a.m.
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
10 a.m.
Oakcrest at ACIT
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
Holy Spirit at Atlantic City
FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m.
Haddonfield at Ocean City
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
10 a.m.
Toms River South vs. Brick Twp. at Southern
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
