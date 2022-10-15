High school schedule for Saturday, Oct. 15

FOOTBALL Noon
Pleasantville at Absegami
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Pinelands Reg. at Monmouth
1 p.m.
Buena Reg. at Lower Cape May Reg.
St. Augustine Prep at Camden Eastside
GIRLS SOCCER
9 a.m.
Cherry Hill East vs Middle Twp. at Boyd Street
10 a.m.
Toms River South at Barnegat
BOYS SOCCER
9 a.m.
Lacey at Pinelands
10 a.m.
Glassboro at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Mainland
Barnegat at Toms River South
1:30 p.m.
St Augustine Prep at Cherokee
FIELD HOCKEY
10 a.m.
St Joseph at Bishop Eustace
11:30 a.m.
Ocean City at Cherokee
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m.
Pinelands, Williamstown at Old Bridge
1 p.m.
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
