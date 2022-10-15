 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SATURDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, Oct. 15

091822-pac-spt-creek

Scenes from the Eastside-Cedar Creek high school football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Egg Harbor City.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

FOOTBALL Noon

Pleasantville at Absegami

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Pinelands Reg. at Monmouth

1 p.m.

Buena Reg. at Lower Cape May Reg.

St. Augustine Prep at Camden Eastside

GIRLS SOCCER

9 a.m.

Cherry Hill East vs Middle Twp. at Boyd Street

10 a.m.

Toms River South at Barnegat

BOYS SOCCER

9 a.m.

Lacey at Pinelands

10 a.m.

Glassboro at Absegami

Cedar Creek at Mainland

Barnegat at Toms River South

1:30 p.m.

St Augustine Prep at Cherokee

FIELD HOCKEY

10 a.m.

St Joseph at Bishop Eustace

11:30 a.m.

Ocean City at Cherokee

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

10 a.m.

Pinelands, Williamstown at Old Bridge

1 p.m.

Pleasantville at Cedar Creek

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

