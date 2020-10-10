 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
100320_spt_stjoefb

On October 2 2020, in Buena, St.Joe's squares off with Holy Spirit Football at the Buena Regional High School football field.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

FOOTBALL

Noon

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

FIELD HOCKEY

9 a.m.

Bridgeton at Vineland

10 a.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek

Absegami at Hammonton

Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit

Ocean City at Mainland

Atlantic City at Middle Twp.

GIRLS SOCCER

10 a.m.

Hammonton at Absegami

Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.

Ocean City at Mainland

Atlantic City at Pleasantville

11 a.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech

BOYS SOCCER

10 a.m.

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

Cedar Creek at ACIT

Absegami at Hammonton

Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit

Mainland at Ocean City

Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic

Pleasantville at Atlantic City

10:30 a.m.

Bridgeton at Vineland

GIRLS TENNIS

10 a.m.

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

Middle Twp. at Mainland

Pleasantville at Oakcrest

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m.

Brick Memorial at Southern

