High school schedule for Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020

FOOTBALL
Noon
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
FIELD HOCKEY
9 a.m.
Bridgeton at Vineland
10 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek
Absegami at Hammonton
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
Ocean City at Mainland
Atlantic City at Middle Twp.
GIRLS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Hammonton at Absegami
Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.
Ocean City at Mainland
Atlantic City at Pleasantville
11 a.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech
BOYS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
Cedar Creek at ACIT
Absegami at Hammonton
Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit
Mainland at Ocean City
Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic
Pleasantville at Atlantic City
10:30 a.m.
Bridgeton at Vineland
GIRLS TENNIS
10 a.m.
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Middle Twp. at Mainland
Pleasantville at Oakcrest
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
Brick Memorial at Southern
