High school schedule for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

FOOTBALL
7 p.m. Ocean City at Winslow Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
Shore Coaches Invitational at Holmdel Park
GIRLS TENNIS
9 a.m.
Cumberland County Tournament Vineland
GIRLS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Middle Twp. at Barnegat
2 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
BOYS SOCCER
1 p.m.
Mainland at Barnegat
2 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern
Kingsway at Egg Harbor Twp.
FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m.
Holy Spirit at Atlantic City
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m.
Pinelands at Williamstown
