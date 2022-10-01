 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SATURDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

091122-pac-spt-creek

Scenes from the Cedar Creek High School football matchup with Ocean City in Egg Harbor City, September 10, 2022.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

FOOTBALL

7 p.m. Ocean City at Winslow Twp.

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m.

Shore Coaches Invitational at Holmdel Park

GIRLS TENNIS

9 a.m.

Cumberland County Tournament Vineland

GIRLS SOCCER

10 a.m.

Middle Twp. at Barnegat

2 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

BOYS SOCCER

1 p.m.

Mainland at Barnegat

2 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern

Kingsway at Egg Harbor Twp.

FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m.

Holy Spirit at Atlantic City

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

10 a.m.

Pinelands at Williamstown

