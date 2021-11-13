High school schedule for Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021

GIRLS SOCCER
S.J. Group III final
10 a.m.
(5) Mainland Regional at (3) Lacey Twp.
FOOTBALL
State Non-Public B quarterfinal
1 p.m.
(6) St. Thomas Aquinas at (3) St. Joseph
7 p.m.
(5) Holy Spirit at (4) Hudson Catholic
S.J. Group III semifinals
Noon
(4) Somerville at (1) Cedar Creek
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
State championship meets at Holmdel Park
BOYS
Group I
10:30 a.m.
Group III
11 a.m.
Non-Public B
12:30 p.m.
Group IV
1 p.m.
Group II
2:30 p.m.
Non-Public A
3 p.m.
GIRLS
Group I
9:30 a.m.
Group III
10 a.m.
Non-Public B
11:30 a.m.
Group II
Noon
Group IV
1:30 p.m.
Non-Public A
2 p.m.
