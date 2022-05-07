 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, May 7, 2022

050322-pac-spt-eht

On May 2 2022, in Egg Harbor Township, St.Augustine Prep baseball visits Egg Harbor Township High School. EHTHS #13 Cam Flukey with a hit at bat.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

BASEBALL

Ocean County Tournament first round

2 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Southern 

Other games

2 p.m.

Camden Tech at Buena 

Notre Dame at Egg Harbor Twp. 

SOFTBALL

9 a.m.

Fed Powell Tournament at Williamstown 

Other games

2 p.m.

Cumberland at Pitman 

BOYS TENNIS

9 a.m.

Ocean County Championships at Bey Lea Golf Course 

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

10 a.m.

Southern at St. Joseph (Metuchen)

Camden at St. Augustine 

Toms River North at Lacey Twp.

11 a.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Pleasantville

BOYS LACROSSE

Shore Conference Tournament first round

2:30 p.m. 

Jackson Memorial at Southern 

Other games

10 a.m.

Vineland at Williamstown

11 a.m.

Ocean City at Eastern

Haverford at St. Augustine 

GIRLS LACROSSE

3 p.m.

Ocean City at Cape Henlopen 

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

SJTCA Open at Delsea Reg.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

SJTCA Open at Rancocas Valley

BOYS AND GIRLS CREW

7 a.m.

Philadelphia City Championships at Schuylkill River

