High school schedule for Saturday, May 7, 2022

BASEBALL
Ocean County Tournament first round
2 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Southern
Other games
2 p.m.
Camden Tech at Buena
Notre Dame at Egg Harbor Twp.
SOFTBALL
9 a.m.
Fed Powell Tournament at Williamstown
Other games
2 p.m.
Cumberland at Pitman
BOYS TENNIS
9 a.m.
Ocean County Championships at Bey Lea Golf Course
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m.
Southern at St. Joseph (Metuchen)
Camden at St. Augustine
Toms River North at Lacey Twp.
11 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Pleasantville
BOYS LACROSSE
Shore Conference Tournament first round
2:30 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
Other games
10 a.m.
Vineland at Williamstown
11 a.m.
Ocean City at Eastern
Haverford at St. Augustine
GIRLS LACROSSE
3 p.m.
Ocean City at Cape Henlopen
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
SJTCA Open at Delsea Reg.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
SJTCA Open at Rancocas Valley
BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
7 a.m.
Philadelphia City Championships at Schuylkill River
