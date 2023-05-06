BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Ocean City at St. Augustine
Holy Spirit at Moorestown
2 p.m.
Barnegat at Wall Twp.
2:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Mainland
GIRLS LACROSSE
10:30 a.m.
Highland at Our Lady of Mercy
11 a.m.
Spring-Ford vs. Ocean City at Tennessee Avenue Field
2 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Southern
BASEBALL
Ocean County Tournament first round
9 a.m.
Toms River South at Lacey Twp.
3:30 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Southern
Diamond Classic second round
Noon
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cinnaminson at St. Augustine
Other games
10 a.m.
Wildwood vs. Clayton at Doubleday Field
11 a.m.
ACIT vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
1 p.m.
Cumberland at New Hope-Solebury
2 p.m.
Notre Dame at Egg Harbor Twp.
SOFTBALL
8 a.m.
Betty Howell Tournament at Oakcrest
10 a.m.
Barnegat at Brick Memorial
11 a.m.
Shawnee at Cedar Creek
Kingsway at Egg Harbor Twp.
FLAG FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
Middle Twp. at Absegami
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m.
Pinelands at West Windsor-Plainsboro South
11:30 a.m.
Williamstown at Egg Harbor Twp.
3:30 p.m.
Pleasantville vs. Saint John Vianney at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
10 a.m.
Philadelphia City Championships at Schuylkill River
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
South Jersey Open at Delsea Reg.
1 p.m.
SJTCA Meet at Rancocas Valley
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
