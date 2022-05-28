High school schedule for Saturday, May 28, 2022

BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
7 a.m.
SRAA Nationals at Cooper River
BOYS LACROSSE
S.J. Group IV finals
10 a.m.
(3) Lenape at (1) Southern
State Non-Public A semifinals
11 a.m.
(3) St. Augustine at (2) Seton Hall Prep
BOYS TENNIS
9 a.m.
S.J. Coaches Invitational at Vineland
BASEBALL
10 a.m.
Toms River South at Southern
4 p.m.
Millville at Mainland
SOFTBALL
Shore Conference Tournament semifinals
10 a.m.
(5) Southern at (1) Donovan Catholic
S.J. Group IV final
Noon
(2) Kingsway Regional at (1) EHT (resumption of game with EHT leading 5-0 in third inning)
