High school schedule for Saturday, May 21, 2022

BOYS LACROSSE
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
10 a.m.
(8) Old Bridge at (1) Southern
State Non-Public A first round
11 a.m.
(14) Oratory at (3) St. Augustine
BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
7 a.m.
Stotesbury Cup Regatta at Schuylkill River
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
SJTCA Meet at Delsea Reg.
Shore Conference Championship at Neptune H.S.
BASEBALL
10 a.m.
Cedar Creek at Woodstown
Southern at Lawrenceville
St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp.
Pinelands at Brick Twp.
11 a.m.
Wildwood at Pleasantville
Delsea at Mainland
1 p.m.
Barnegat at Hamilton
2 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Morristown at Harter Road Complex
6 p.m.
Wildwood at Cape May Tech
7 p.m.
Absegami at Vineland
SOFTBALL
Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals
10 a.m.
(5) Southern at (4) St. John Vianney
