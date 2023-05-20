BOYS AND GIRLS CREW
8 a.m.
Stotesbury Cup Regatta on Schuylkill River, Philadelphia
FLAG FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
BOYS TENNIS
10 a.m.
Cumberland County Championships at Vineland
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ACIT at Holy Spirit
Brick Memorial at Lacey Twp.
11 a.m.
West Windsor Plainsboro South at S. Joseph
BASEBALL
1 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Vineland
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Shore Conference Championships at Neptune H.S.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
11:15 p.m.
Pinelands at Lakewood
