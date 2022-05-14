 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, May 14, 2022

  • 0
Cherokee vs. St. Augustine

Cherokee's vs. St. Augustine's baseball game at St. Augustine High School in Richland, NJ. Tuesday May 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

BASEBALL

48th Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic semifinals

2 p.m.

(4) Kingsway at (1) St. Augustine

Shore Conference Tournament first round

10 a.m.

(19) Barnegat) at (14) Southern

(23) Lacey at (10) Ranney

11 a.m.

(26) Pinelands at (7) Jackson Memorial

Other games

11 a.m.

Pennsville at Millville

7 p.m.

Buena at Vineland

SOFTBALL

People are also reading…

9 a.m.

Fred Powell Tournament at Williamstown H.S.

Other games

10 a.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

Noon

Banegat at Donovan Catholic

11 a.m.

Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.

GIRLS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Lacey Twp. at Brick Memorial

BOYS LACROSSE

11 a.m.

St. Augustine at Bergen Catholic

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

Ocean County Championships at Jackson Liberty

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News