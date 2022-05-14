High school schedule for Saturday, May 14, 2022

BASEBALL
48th Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic semifinals
2 p.m.
(4) Kingsway at (1) St. Augustine
Shore Conference Tournament first round
10 a.m.
(19) Barnegat) at (14) Southern
(23) Lacey at (10) Ranney
11 a.m.
(26) Pinelands at (7) Jackson Memorial
Other games
11 a.m.
Pennsville at Millville
7 p.m.
Buena at Vineland
SOFTBALL
9 a.m.
Fred Powell Tournament at Williamstown H.S.
Other games
10 a.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Noon
Banegat at Donovan Catholic
11 a.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
GIRLS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Lacey Twp. at Brick Memorial
BOYS LACROSSE
11 a.m.
St. Augustine at Bergen Catholic
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Ocean County Championships at Jackson Liberty
