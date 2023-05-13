BASEBALL
Shore Conference Tournament
10 a.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
Other games
10 a.m.
Middle Twp. at Mainland
Hammonton at Williamstown
Cumberland at Collingswood
11 a.m.
Millville at Holy Spirit
Timber Creek at Lower Cape May
7 p.m.
Schalick at Vineland
SOFTBALL
Shore Conference Tournament second round
11 a.m.
Pinelands at Jackson Memorial
10 a.m.
Fred Powell Tournament at Williamstown
11 a.m.
Veritas Christian Academy at Lower Cape May
BOYS LACROSSE
Shore Conference Tournament first round
10 a.m.
Red Bank Catholic at Southern
Other games
10 a.m.
Middle Twp. at Mainland
11 a.m.
Haddonfield at Ocean City
2 p.m.
Bergen Catholic at St. Augustine
GIRLS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Southern at Shawnee
10:30 a.m.
Lenape vs. Ocean City at Tennessee Avenue Field
Williamstown at Our Lady of Mercy
11 a.m.
Absegami at Lower Cape May
BOYS TENNIS
10 a.m.
Cumberland County Championships at Vineland H.S.
FLAG FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
Absegami at Oakcrest
Noon
Hammonton at Oakcrest
