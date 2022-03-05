High school schedule for Saturday, March 5, 2022

WRESTLING
State individual tournament
at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City
10 a.m.
Third-, fifth- and seventh-place bouts
2 p.m.
State finals
BOYS BASKETBALL
S.J. Group I semifinals
1 p.m.
(3) Wildwood at (2) Salem
GIRLS BASKETBALL
S.J. Group I semifinals
5 p.m.
(4) Woodstown at (1) Wildwood
S.J. Group III semifinals
10 a.m.
(3) Ocean City at (2) Timber Creek
Noon
(4) Absegami at (1) Mainland
BOYS, GIRLS SWIMMING
10 a.m.
NJSIAA Meet of Champions preliminary rounds
