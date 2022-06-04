High school schedule for Saturday, June 4, 2022

SOFTBALL
State Group V final
7 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Watchung Hills at Ivy Hill Park in West Orange
GIRLS LACROSSE
State Non-Public B final
3 p.m.
(3) Holy Spirit vs. (1) Princeton Day
BASEBALL
S.J. Group I quarterfinals
11 a.m.
(5) Maple Shade at (4) Buena
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
10 a.m.
(6) Barnegat at (3) Haddon Heights
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
10 a.m.
(10) Hammonton at (2) Mainland
2 p.m.
(8) Absegami at (1) Ocean City
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
10 a.m.
(7) Vineland at (2) Shawnee
11 a.m.
(14) Millville at (6) Cherokee
Noon
(5) Egg Harbor Twp. at (4) Central Reg.
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
9:30 a.m.
S.J. Group I and IV second day at Buena Reg.
9 a.m.
S.J. Groups II and III second day at Delsea Reg.
